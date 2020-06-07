Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,460,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,867. The firm has a market cap of $280.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

