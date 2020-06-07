Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $2.68. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 591.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 2,481,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.