Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 140.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 37,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,057. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

