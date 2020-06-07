Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post sales of $7.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 million and the lowest is $7.91 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $38.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.50 million to $38.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

ITMR has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 4,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $7,363,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

