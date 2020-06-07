Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.60). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of RHP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,206. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

