Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post $426.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.31 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $149.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.48 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 2,481,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.