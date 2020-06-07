Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 8,409,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

