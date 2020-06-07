Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

EPD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,971,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,043. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

