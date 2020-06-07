Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $95.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. FB Financial reported sales of $90.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $437.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.27 million to $473.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.18 million, with estimates ranging from $490.52 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 231,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $872.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.