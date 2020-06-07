Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. AON reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

AON stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

