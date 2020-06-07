Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN remained flat at $$13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,484,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

