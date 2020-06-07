Zacks: Brokerages Expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. resTORbio posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for resTORbio.

Get resTORbio alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15.

TORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in resTORbio by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in resTORbio by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 785,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,318. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.