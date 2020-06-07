Zap Price Tops $0.0028 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $370,911.56 and $20,018.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

