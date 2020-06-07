Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, DDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.01984612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00177942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00119907 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.