ZEON Market Capitalization Tops $18.76 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $129,069.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.44 or 0.05604487 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00055502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

