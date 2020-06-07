Zero (ZER) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $816,736.72 and approximately $162,379.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00535938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00095017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00065126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

