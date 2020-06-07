Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,011.13 and $3,935.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,580.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.02602001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00719171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,760,620 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

