Zeusshield Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,130.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $196,228.79 and approximately $27,130.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.