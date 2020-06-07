Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 3,206,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

