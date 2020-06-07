Zipper Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $213,962.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028720 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000418 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

