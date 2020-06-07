ZMINE (ZMN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $277.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $124,087.53 and $277.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00372682 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000949 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009487 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012402 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015544 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.