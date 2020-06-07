ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0020

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $86,252.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.