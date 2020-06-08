$0.01 EPS Expected for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,338. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

