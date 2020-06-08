-$0.01 EPS Expected for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoRay.

Get IsoRay alerts:

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ISR traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.