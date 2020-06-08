$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 2,352,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.