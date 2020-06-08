-$0.02 EPS Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Okta reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.53.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,175. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

