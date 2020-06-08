$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. Carter Bank and Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.
CARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
