$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.13. Luminex posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,491. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

