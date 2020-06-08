$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 37,409,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430,936. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

