$0.06 EPS Expected for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,382.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 383,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 357,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

CLDR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 13,874,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.