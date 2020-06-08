-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compugen also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CGEN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,926. The company has a market cap of $931.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 700.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.