-$0.10 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). vTv Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 311,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,598. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -1.83.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

