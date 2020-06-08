-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

