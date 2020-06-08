-$0.21 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 17,161,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,383. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.