$0.21 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,518. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 511.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.