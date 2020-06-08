-$0.23 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 million.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,381. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

