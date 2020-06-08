$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 470,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.70%.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
