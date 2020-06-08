$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 470,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.70%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.