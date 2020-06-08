-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,497,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 346,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 206,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,615. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

