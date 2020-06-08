$0.26 EPS Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.05. Rosehill Resources posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

ROSE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 4,404,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,547. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

