$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,176. The company has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.