$0.32 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 199,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

