$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 215.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 368,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,180 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. 3,591,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,219. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

