$0.35 EPS Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 210,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,214.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 179,377 shares of company stock worth $2,033,227. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 3,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

