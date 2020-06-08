$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,658 shares of company stock valued at $52,603. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $724.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

