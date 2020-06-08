-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

