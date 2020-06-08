$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,676,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,666. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

