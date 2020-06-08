-$0.46 EPS Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.49). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 165,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,510. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Synlogic by 54.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Synlogic by 288.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

