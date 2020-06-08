-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.71). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($3.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73).

BCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other Atreca news, CEO John A. Orwin acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock worth $1,288,396 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $516.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

