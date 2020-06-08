$0.81 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 474,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,775,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 214,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

