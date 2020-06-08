$0.89 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

